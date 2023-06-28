Everything to know about the 2023 Tour de France

Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma pictured in action during stage 21, the final stage of the Tour de France cycling race, from Paris la Defense Arena to Paris Champs-Elysees, France, on Sunday 24 July 2022.

The top cyclists from around the globe are about to embark on a grueling journey through France.

The 110th Tour de France is set to begin this weekend as competitors chase yellow jerseys and the overall top prize throughout the next month. The event will conclude in Paris after 21 stages with one racer being crowned the champion.

Here is everything to know about this year’s Tour de France, including TV information, course details and key racers.

When does the 2023 Tour de France begin?

The Tour de France does not actually begin in France.

The competition begins on Saturday, July 1, with the Grand Depart in Bilbao, Spain. Racers will cross over into France in Stage 3 and remain there until they cross the final finish line.

When does the 2023 Tour de France end?

Speaking of the end, the 2023 Tour de France will conclude on Sunday, July 23, when the cyclists race from Yvelines to Paris in the final stage.

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France

NBC, Peacock and USA Network will broadcast different stages of the 2023 Tour de France.

Peacock will also air pre-race shows ahead of each stage of the competition.

How to stream the 2023 Tour de France

Coverage can be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

How long is the 2023 Tour de France?

The total distance for the 2023 Tour de France is 3,408.9 kilometers (2,118 miles). Cyclists will have to go that distance across 21 stages with just two rest days throughout the event.

2023 Tour de France route

Here is a look at each stage of the 2023 Tour de France with start and finish points, as well as distance:

Stage 1: July 1, Bilbao to Bilbao, 182 km

Stage 2: July 2, Vitoria Gasteiz to Saint-Sebastien, 209 km

Stage 3: July 3, Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 193.5 km

Stage 4: July 4, Dax to Nogaro, 182 km

Stage 5: July 5, Pau to Laruns, 163 km

Stage 6: July 6, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145 km

Stage 7: July 7, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170 km

Stage 8: July 8, Libourne to Limoges, 201 km

Stage 9: July 9, Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dome, 182.5 km

Stage 10: July 11, Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5 km

Stage 11: July 12, Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180 km

Stage 12: July 13, Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169 km

Stage 13: July 14, Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138 km

Stage 14: July 15, Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152 km

Stage 15: July 16, Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179 km

Stage 16: July 18, Passy to Combloux, 22.4 km

Stage 17: July 19, Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 166 km

Stage 18: July 20, Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 185 km

Stage 19: July 21, Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173 km

Stage 20: July 22, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5 km

Stage 21: July 23, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Elysees, 115.5 km

2023 Tour de France prize money

The total prize money for this year’s competition is €2,308,200, which is around $2.5 million.

The winner will take home €500,000 (around $546,000), the second-place finisher will earn €200,000 (around $218,000) and third place will collect €100,000 (around $109,000).

Who will race in the Tour de France 2023?

Each of the last three Tour winners will be racing in 2023.

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark is looking for a repeat after emerging victorious in 2022. Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia already has a back-to-back under his belt, winning consecutively in 2020 and 2021. Egan Bernal of Colombia, the 2019 winner, is eyeing his second Tour title.

Mark Cavendish’s last ride will also be something to watch. The 38-year-old from Great Britain is tied for the all-time record in Tour stage wins (34) and said 2023 will be his final season.

As for the U.S., six Americans will participate this year: Lawson Craddock, Matteo Jorgenson, Sepp Kuss, Neilson Powless, Quinn Simmons and Kevin Vermaerke. Powless’ 12th-place finish last year was the best finish by an American in the competition since 2015.

In all, 22 teams will compete in the 2023 Tour de France. Each team has 10 members, two of whom are substitutes.