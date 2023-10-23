Her famous sons -- Jason and Travis -- might get the lion's share of the attention, but Donna Kelce is getting a chance to shine in the spotlight, too.

The three Kelces star in a new Campbell's Soup ad, and thousands regularly sport shirts and jerseys in support of the Kelce boys -- notably, one relatively famous pop-star most recently.

Now, Mama Kelce is getting into the act with a T-shirt designed by apparel company Homage.

Apparel company, Homage, has unveiled a new t-shirt in honor of Donna Kelce.

The T-shirt features a caricature of Donna Kelce, in her signature split jersey with the colors of her sons' respective teams -- the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs -- along with the words "rooting for the offense."

Homage notes on it's website that a "portion of net proceeds from this product benefit The Heights Schools Foundation, an organization near and dear to Mama Kelce’s heart that provides scholarships, teacher grants, and program funding for current students and staff in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools."

Both NFL Kelces attended Cleveland Heights High School.

"Growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, my parents were both public school advocates," Jason Kelce said in a 2019 interview posted by the Philadelphia Citizen. "As athletes, my brother and I both had opportunities to go to private schools, but my parents didn’t want that for us. And while I respect that every family has to figure out the right educational fit for them, I’m so grateful for my parents’ decision."

The shirt sells for $36.