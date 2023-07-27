Dolly Parton celebrates Paris Olympics with ‘We are the champions' cover

Olympic super-fan Dolly Parton released a music video for her new song, a cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You."

The video was done in collaboration with NBCUniversal and celebrates the one year countdown to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Track athlete Noah Lyles, gymnast Suni Lee and swimmer Caeleb Dressel are just a few of the athletes whose Olympic triumphs are featured in the video.

“I love the Olympics!" Parton shared in a press release.

"I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can,” says Parton. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

Watch the video below.