Deebo Samuel gifts high school football coach massive TV ahead of Super Bowl

Deebo Samuel's high school football coach will have a massive new TV to watch Sunday's 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl thanks to the star receiver.

Samuel teamed up with TCL to surprise his former coach, Mark Hodge, with a 98-inch screen as a thank you for his support during Samuel's early days on the football field.

Samuel attended Chapman High School in South Carolina, where he set the school record with 53 career touchdowns. Hodge said at first he didn't know how talented Samuel was.

When asked what advice he's giving Samuel ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Hodge kept it simple: "Go be you."

"You've done all this work. Go be you," Hodge said. "He's one of the best players in the entire NFL. He doesn't need to do anything different. Just be him."