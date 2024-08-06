Trending
Watch former Cal hammer thrower Camryn Rogers win historic gold for Canada at Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Camryn Rogers made history Tuesday by claiming gold and becoming the first Canadian to medal in the women's hammer throw at the Olympics.

The 25-year-old Rogers trained at UC Berkeley. She was born and raised outside of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rogers' top throw on Tuesday to claim gold was 76.97 meters at Stade de France.

Canadian hammer thrower Camryn Rogers, who trains at UC Berkeley, has her sights set on Paris.

