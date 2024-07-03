The 2024 WNBA All-Stars have been announced.
Twelve players were selected to the team on Tuesday as they will take on the U.S. women's national team in the All-Star Game on July 20.
The U.S. team is the same squad that will compete for gold at the Paris Olympics shortly after the All-Star Game, so it will be a star-studded battle.
Here's what to know about the 2024 squad:
Who are the 2024 WNBA All-Stars?
Here's the full list, with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark among the selections:
- Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
- DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
- Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
- Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
- Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks
- Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty
- Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx
- Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
- Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm
- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky
Who will the WNBA All-Stars play in 2024?
The 2024 All-Stars will take on the Team USA women's squad headed to Paris. Here's the list:
- A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
- Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?
The game is set for Saturday, July 20.
What time is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?
Tip-off time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
How to watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game
The game will be broadcast on ABC.