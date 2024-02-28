Bay Area committee consisting of sports legends hope to promote, celebrate region during major events

It was a who's who of Bay Area sports legends meeting Wednesday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Their goal is to help promote and celebrate the Bay Area. The region is set to host three major sporting events, which are the 2025 NBA All Star Game, Super Bowl LX and the FIFA World Cup in 2026

From a Hall of Fame quarterback to a World Cup champion and soccer icon. Steve Young and Brandi Chastain are just two of the newest members of a 12-person advisory board for the Bay Area host committee.

The new advisory board helps support the Bay Area host committee's mission of uniting the region through sports.

Anthony Flores has more in the video above.