Watch Walnut Creek native Amit Elor grab gold in wrestling

Take a bow, Amit Elor.

The 20-year-old Walnut Creek native on Tuesday became the youngest American wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal.

Elor took down Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova 3-0 in the women's freestyle 68kg final at the Paris Olympics.

“I’m still in disbelief," she said. “I think I have a little bit of impostor syndrome.”

Elor's dominance was very real to her opponents. She had a 31-2 advantage over four matches and was not scored upon in her final three contests.

She became the third American woman to win gold, following Helen Maroulis in 2016 and Tamyra Mensah-Stock in 2021. Women started wrestling at the Olympics in 2004.

After the win, she draped the U.S. flag over her back and skipped around the mat.

“It was one of the best moments in my life," she said. "I think I’m going to remember it for my entire life. It’s one of the best feelings in the world. And when I experience something like that, it just reminds me that everything is worth it. All the hard days, the grind, it’s all worth it for moments like these.”

Walnut Creek native Amit Elor on Tuesday became the youngest American wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal. Jessica Aguirre reports.