49ers legend Patrick Willis shows off trading cards

49ers legend and Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis got his very own set of trading cards.

Willis was in San Jose Wednesday as he was showing off the cards.

They are called the ''Immortal Trading Cards'' and there are 10 different ones designed by artist Jordan Spector.

The cards include an image of Willis in his white 49ers jersey and they feature a background made of gold chains.

Spector said this is meant to symbolize the toughness Willis brought to the game of football.