LA28 shares venue update for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. See what's new

Organizers of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles shared an update Friday on venues that will be part of the Summer Olympics when they return to LA for a historic third time in 2028.

LA28, Los Angeles' organizing committee, shared a proposal that included some event re-assignments and plans to move some competitions outside the city of Los Angeles. A comprehensive plan is expected to be released from LA28 ahead of the Paris Olympics.

No new permanent venues are expected to be built in Los Angeles, which was named the host city in 2017. The city previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1932.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games represent the pinnacle of athletic competition and achievement, and we’re proud to host the Los Angeles 2028 Games in some of the greatest stadiums and arenas ever built,” said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. “LA28’s updated venue plan will provide the ideal Hollywood stage for the world’s top athletes, and choosing from spectacular existing venues, wherever they are, rather than building new permanent or temporary stadiums, achieves more than $150 million in savings and new revenue to help maintain a balanced budget. We look forward to partnering with these venues, and their experienced operators and workforce, to deliver an unparalleled experience for athletes and fans in 2028.”

Under the updated venue plan, gymnastics will be at downtown LA's Crypto.com Arena, swimming will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and basketball will be at the under-construction Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Track and field events will remain at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which also hosted events in 1932 and 1984.

Plans for the Opening and Closing ceremonies remain unchanged, with the Coliseum and SoFi Stadium sharing duties.

The Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the San Fernando Valley will host BMX Freestyle and BMX Racing along with skateboarding, and also archery for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Diving will return to the same USC campus pool that hosted the aquatics events in the 1932 Olympic Games in Exposition Park. Long Beach will host artistic swimming and para-swimming competitions, in addition to several other sports that will be announced at a later date.

LA28 submitted the updated venue assignments to the City of LA for approval, including the proposal to move some events outside the city of LA boundaries.

Two sports, canoe slalom and softball, will move to Oklahoma City, under the proposal. No canoe slalom venue exists in Southern California or the western United States, LA28 said in its announcement. As for softball, the largest Southern California venue seats fewer than 2,000 people.

"Instead of undertaking additional construction projects to build temporary venues for these sports, LA28 will assign Canoe Slalom and Softball competitions to the world-class venues in Oklahoma City," organizers said.

Here are more highlights from the updated plan.

Moving out of the City of Los Angeles (Requires City approval)

Olympic Swimming to Inglewood

Paralympic Swimming to Long Beach

Olympic Artistic Swimming to Long Beach

Olympic Basketball to Inglewood

Olympic Canoe Slalom to Oklahoma City

Olympic and Paralympic Equestrian to Temecula

Olympic and Paralympic Shooting to existing venue outside of Los Angeles

Moving into the City of Los Angeles (Does not require City approval)

Olympic Diving to existing venue in Los Angeles

Olympic and Paralympic Archery to the Sepulveda Basin

Olympic BMX Freestyle to the Sepulveda Basin

Olympic BMX Racing to the Sepulveda Basin

Olympic Gymnastics (Artistic, Rhythmic, Trampoline) to Downtown Los Angeles

Olympic Skateboarding Park to the Sepulveda Basin

Olympic Skateboarding Street to the Sepulveda Basin

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are scheduled for July 14-30, 2028.

Eight Olympics have been hosted in the United States. Only London has hosted three Olympics with Paris set to join the club of three-time hosts when the 2024 Summer Games open on July 26-Aug. 11.

Paris 2024 opted to only build two new venues as a way to cut their carbon footprint. Los Angeles will build no new venues for the 2028 Summer Olympics. National climate reporter Chase Cain visits the venues of the Paris Olympics.