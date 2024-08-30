College football is back -- and so is Travis Hunter.
The junior star wide receiver/cornerback hybrid enjoyed a stellar performance right out of the gates, delivering a hat-trick of receiving touchdowns to help Colorado top North Dakota State 31-26 at home.
Hunter, specifically, hauled in seven catches for 132 yards and three scores, while fellow intriguing wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. also logged seven passes but for 198 yards and a touchdown, his longest going for 69.
While Colorado's run game never launched, quarterback Shedeur Sanders flexed his way to 445 passing yards on 26 of 34 completions, four touchdowns and one pick.
But with Hunter's performance and him now being draft eligible in 2025, plenty of talk surrounded his potential top-overall pick display. Here are some of the best reactions:
NCAAF
Colorado next plays at Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 7. Kickoff time is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on NBC.