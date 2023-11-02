Opossum goes viral after being removed from field at TCU-Texas Tech football game

An opossum is detained by animal control during the Texas Tech game against TCU, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

A matchup between the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders featured a surprise appearance from an opossum.

Following the first quarter of Thursday night's TCU-Texas Tech football game, an opossum ran onto the field at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

he was so happy 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jYAeXCjDCp — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) November 2, 2023

Anyone missing a pet possum? If so, it’s at The Jones 🤨 #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/zAybhMajTM — Matt Stell (@_mattstell) November 3, 2023

After eventually being caught, the opossum went viral for showing an apparent displeasure over being removed from the field.

A wild possum got escorted out of the Texas Tech-TCU game 😅



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/g87yf2XBqt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2023

The animal became an instant sensation on social media as college football fans couldn't get enough of the scene.

LET THE POSSUM GO HE’S INNOCENT — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) November 2, 2023

Move over Taylor Swift. Football opossum is here.

pic.twitter.com/JT5Zhm9rto — Stan Lewis (@StanLewis_) November 3, 2023

I stand with the possum 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eQQkrjL9rN — Uninformed Frog (@uninformedfrog) November 3, 2023

if anyone has contact info for this possum, I’d like to interview the lil guy https://t.co/FUbC3W4qJi — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 3, 2023

Best thing I'll see tonight:



Determined possum has to be dragged off the field at Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/7zwAkZ6Sf4 — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) November 2, 2023

FREE HIM HE JUST WANTS TO ENJOY BIG 12 FOOTBALL LIKE THE REST OF US https://t.co/RuVoNi8V0I — alexis (@anpiatkowski) November 2, 2023

RALLY OPOSSUM pic.twitter.com/btDISSsG6i — West Texas is Best Texas 🌵🔋 (@wreckemtime) November 3, 2023

we’re going to find out connor stallions trained this possum for years aren’t we https://t.co/nhZzrKnJ9m — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) November 3, 2023

Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec even went over the greet the opossum.

The animal may have been a good-luck charm for Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders defeated TCU 35-28 to snap a two-game losing streak.