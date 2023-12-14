The Iowa football team has turned to the school's website for help on offense.

Instead of longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz conducting a private search for the team's next offensive coordinator, the Hawkeyes posted a job listing right on the school's website.

"The University of Iowa Department of Athletics seeks applications for an Assistant Football Coach / Offensive Coordinator," the listing says. "The Assistant Football Coach / Offensive Coordinator is responsible for providing administrative, instructional and coaching assistance to the Head Coach with the purpose of building a successful, competitive intercollegiate sports program that also retains and graduates student-athletes."

Required qualifications include a bachelor's degree, a minimum of three years of football coaching experience at the NCAA level, a demonstrated knowledge of NCAA rules, proven success in recruiting national-caliber student-athletes and even Microsoft Office knowledge, according to the posting.

It should come as no surprise to any applicant who understands the college football schedule, but Iowa reiterated that the offensive coordinator will need to work evenings, weekends and holiday hours as needed.

Iowa is 10-3 on the season and ranked No. 17 nationally after falling to current No. 1 Michigan in the Big Ten title game. While the defense was among the nation's best, the Hawkeyes' offense ranked dead last in yards per game (238.8) and is 127th out of 130 teams in points per game (16.6). The team announced in October that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, Kirk's oldest son, would not be returning to the coaching staff in 2024.

Brian Ferentz's final game in charge of the Hawkeyes' offense will come against No. 21 Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.