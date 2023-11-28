Full schedule for 2023 college football conference championship games

It’s conference championship weekend in college football.
Top teams across the country will face rivals at neutral sites with trophies, bragging rights and College Football Playoff spots on the line.
There are three matchups between top-10 teams. No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama will square off for the SEC title, No. 6 Oregon and No. 4 Washington will square off for the Pac-12 crown and No. 10 Louisville will face No. 5 Florida State for ACC supremacy.
Two more top-10 teams are also in big conference championship games. No. 3 Michigan will take on No. 17 Iowa in the Big Ten title game and No. 7 Texas has a showdown against No. 20 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game.
Having trouble planning out your college football viewing this weekend? Look no further.
Here is the full schedule for the 10 conference championship games:
Conference USA Championship: New Mexico State vs. No. 25 Liberty
- Date: Friday, Dec. 1
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Va.
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Pac-12 Championship: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 4 Washington
- Date: Friday, Dec. 1
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TV Channel: ABC
Big 12 Championship: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC
MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
- TV Channel: ESPN
Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TV Channel: FOX
SEC Championship: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
- TV Channel: CBS
AAC Championship: SMU vs. No. 23 Tulane
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, La.
- TV Channel: ABC
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala.
- TV Channel: ESPN
Big Ten Championship: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 17 Iowa
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV Channel: FOX
ACC Championship: No. 10 Louisville vs. No. 5 Florida State
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
- TV Channel: ABC