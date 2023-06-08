Big 12 Conference announces extension into Mexico that could include football bowl game

A general view of the Big 12 logo on the field at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers on November 16, 2019.

The Big 12 is crossing the border.

The conference announced on Thursday the launch of "Big 12 Mexico," which will feature games in football, men's and women's basketball, women's soccer and baseball. That also could include Mexico's first football bowl game, with the conference exploring a matchup in Monterrey beginning in 2026.

𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝟭𝟮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝟭𝟮 𝗠𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗰𝗼



The Conference’s 1st International Extension that will see Big 12 Men’s & Women’s Basketball, Women’s Soccer & Baseball games held in Mexico. #Big12Mexico — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 8, 2023

Five current and future members of the Big 12 - Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech - are less than 400 miles from the Mexico border.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our Conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

The first events for Big 12 Mexico will be between Kansas and Houston in both men's and women's basketball at Mexico City's Arena CDMX in December 2024.

A potential football bowl game in Mexico would join the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau as the second postseason matchup currently held outside of the United States. Previous bowls outside of the country included the International Bowl in Toronto and the Bacardi Bowl in Cuba.

The conference also announced an international media rights strategy for its Mexico expansion. FOX Sports and ESPN will "help seed the Big 12 product across Mexico and Spanish-speaking communities" by airing select football and basketball games on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Mexico and FOX Deportes.