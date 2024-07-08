UConn and Dan Hurley agree on new $50 million contract

Coming off back-to-back national championships, UConn men's head basketball coach Dan Hurley has a new $50 million contract that will keep him in Storrs through the 2029-30 season.

The six-year deal comes after Hurley turned down an offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers to stay at UConn.

The new contract includes a base salary of $400,000 per year plus performance incentives if Hurley reaches certain goals. He will also receive another $6.375 million next season for speaking, consulting and media obligations, according to the university. That additional compensation increases each year throughout the contract.

Hurley will also receive a $1 million retention bonus per year, the school said.

"On behalf of UConn Nation, we are thrilled that Coach Hurley will continue to lead the Men's Basketball program for the foreseeable future," UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict said in a release. "Dan and Andrea have poured themselves into the rebuilding of this program that culminated in the last two National Championships. This contract is recognition for the immense amount of effort that went into producing those results and the dedication it will require to sustain a program that expects to compete for conference and national championships in the future."

Hurley will be entering his seventh season with the Huskies.

"It's an honor to coach basketball at UConn and to represent this world class institution and the great state of Connecticut," Hurley said in a news release. "We are extremely proud of the championship program that we have rebuilt for our supporters and fans. We will continue to obsessively pursue championships and historic success, while continuing to develop great young men. Bleed Blue!"

The salary increases in Hurley's new contract will be covered by donations to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue, according to the university.