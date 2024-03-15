South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley signs multi-year NIL deal with Curry Brand

MiLaysia Fulwiley is breaking boundaries.

The South Carolina women’s basketball standout signed a multi-year NIL deal with Stephen Curry’s signature line, Curry Brand, deeming her the first collegiate athlete to partner directly with the brand.

As an ambassador of the brand, Fulwiley will help with marketing for footwear launches, star in campaigns and work with the team's designers, according to On3.

Fulwiley’s connection with Curry dates back to before her college career. The guard played her final AAU season under Team Curry, where she garnered much respect from the NBA legend.

“She has a unique style and flow to her game that I don’t think many people have seen in a long time,” Curry said in a statement. “She was a part of Curry Camp, is a Team Curry alumni, and is currently playing at an Under Armour school. So, there are just so many great tie-ins to the Under Armour family, and partnering with her and Curry Brand is such a special opportunity. I’m humbled that she is now a part of the family.”

As per the agreement, Fulwiley will sport Curry Brand footwear on the basketball court for the remainder of her college career at South Carolina, which is an Under Armour school.

The freshman helped lead the Gamecocks to an SEC Tournament title on Sunday and was named tournament MVP. She enters March Madness averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.

Earlier this season, Curry Brand also signed Kings star De’Aaron Fox to an endorsement deal. Curry remains the only active NBA player to sign both pro and college athletes under his line.

