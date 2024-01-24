South Carolina fined $100,000 for fans storming the court after Kentucky win

South Carolina Gamecocks fans rush the court after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats during a basketball game at Colonial Life Arena on January 23, 2024 in Columbia, SC. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Southeastern Conference fined South Carolina $100,000 for its fans storming the court after the top-ranked Gamecocks' 79-62 win over No. 6 Kentucky.

The league announced the fine Wednesday, a day after South Carolina posted a win over its highest-ranked opponent at home in 14 years.

The SEC adopted more stringent fines at its meetings last spring. A first offense brings a fine of $100,000, a second $250,000 with subsequent offenses costing $500,000.

The league gave all members a clean slate so this counts as South Carolina's first offense.

Fans quickly burst through the yellow rope line when the game ended. Among those celebrating on the court were women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and several members of her team. Also on the floor was former university president Harris Pastides, who posted on social media that he had to pay a fine during his tenure after big wins.

“This time it was free for me so I joined the crowd,” he posted.

Storming the court has come under scrutiny since Iowa star Caitlin Clark was run into and knocked to the ground by a fan at Ohio State celebrating the Buckeyes win over the Hawkeyes Sunday.

Kentucky players were gotten off the floor quickly and no such incidents were reported.