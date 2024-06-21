Meet the Florida Gators' basketball recruit who's listed at a record-setting height

IMG's Olivier Rioux watches as his team warms up for their game against Keystone in the Governors Challenge at Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland, on Dec. 28, 2022.

The Florida Gators men's basketball team is making a massive addition to its roster. Literally.

Canadian center Olivier Rioux is part of the Gators' incoming freshman class for the 2024-25 season as a preferred walk-on, and the team's official website lists his height at a staggering 7-foot-9.

Rioux owns the Guinness World Record for tallest living teenager. He was 6-foot-1 by age 8, sprouted to 6-foot-11 by the sixth grade and reached the 7-foot mark before starting the seventh grade. He was confirmed as the world's tallest teenager at age 15 when he stood 7-foot-5-plus.

The now-18-year-old Rioux has seemingly hit 7-foot-9 as he joins the Gators, and that eye-popping measurement, if accurate, sets him up to make college basketball history this upcoming season:

Who's the tallest college basketball player ever?

The 7-foot-8 Paul Sturgess, who played at Florida Tech and Mountain State, currently holds the record for tallest college hoops player ever, according to FOX Sports research. Following his final college season in 2010-11, Sturgess had stints in the NBA's development league, the British Basketball League and with the Harlem Globetrotters.

The record for the tallest Division I basketball player of all time is shared by Kenny George and Mike Lanier, both of whom stood 7-foot-7, according to ESPN. George played at UNC Asheville from 2006-08 while Lanier suited up for UCLA from 1991-93.

How tall is Olivier Rioux?

Rioux would become the tallest college basketball player ever with the 7-9 height he's listed at by the Gators.

Olivier Rioux of IMG Academy looks for an open teammate in their game against Richmond Heights in the City of Palms Classic on Dec. 20, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. (Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA TODAY Network)

How much does Olivier Rioux weigh?

Rioux weighs 290 pounds, according to the Gators.

What is Olivier Rioux's age?

Rioux is 18 years old.

How tall are Olivier Rioux's parents?

Rioux's record height certainly didn't come out of nowhere. He told Guinness World Records that his father is 6-foot-8 and his mother is 6-foot-2.

Where is Olivier Rioux from?

Rioux is a native of Montreal in Quebec, Canada.

Where did Olivier Rioux go to high school?

Rioux attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He's also made several FIBA appearances with Canada's national team.

Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times-USA TODAY NETWORK IMG Academy's Olivier Rioux watches as his team warms up for their game against Keystone in the Governors Challenge at Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland, on Dec. 28, 2022. (Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times-USA TODAY NETWORK)

What is Olivier Rioux's recruit ranking?

Rioux may have more developing to do before he sees the floor consistently at Florida. He's a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 305 overall recruit and the No. 53 center in 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Which schools recruited Olivier Rioux?

In addition to the Gators, Rioux also had offers from Florida Atlantic and Stetson, per 247Sports. He committed to Florida as a preferred walk-on in November.

Olivier Rioux highlights

Here's a look at some of Rioux's highlights: