When does the 2024 NBA dunk contest start?

The NBA dunk contest is about to get underway.

All-Star Saturday just began in Indianapolis, Ind., with the Skills Challenge, setting the stage for grander events as the night comes to a close.

Usually the most riveting event is the dunk contest, which pits four players against one another to compete for the best jams.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's what to know about the contest's start time in 2024:

When is the 2024 NBA dunk contest?

The dunk contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17. It's the last event of the night and will occur after a first ever Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu 3-point battle.

What time is the 2024 NBA dunk contest?

There typically is no exact start time for the contest, though it's usually the last event of the night. Check back for an updated estimated start time.

Who is participating in the 2024 NBA dunk contest?

Four players will participate this year: defending champion Mac McClung (G League), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) and Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks).

How to watch the 2024 NBA dunk contest

The dunk contest will be broadcast on TNT. It will also be available to stream on TNTdrama.com.

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The main event of the weekend, the All-Star Game, will occur on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in Indianapolis, Ind.