When and where is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? 

With the 2023-24 NBA campaign underway, it's time to look ahead at some key dates on the calendar.

On this occasion, the lens will be on the annual All-Star Weekend, which pits the league's most talented players against one another through various competitions topped with the All-Star Game.

But where will the festivities take place this year following Utah's run as host in 2023?

Here's what to know for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game next February:

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. All-Star Weekend will start the Friday prior on Feb. 16.

Where is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, is the venue for the game.

How many times has Indianapolis hosted the NBA All-Star Game?

This will mark Indianapolis' second time ever hosting the game. The last came in 1985 at the now-demolished Hoosier Dome.

Where is the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be headed to Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.