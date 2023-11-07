It's tourney time once again.

The NBA's in-season tournament resumes on Friday, one week after the inaugural event tipped off. All league games played on Tuesdays and Fridays between Nov. 3 and Nov. 28 count towards tournament group play and the regular-season standings.

No games were scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in recognition of Election Day.

Nearly half of the league's 30 teams began tournament play last Friday. The Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors each got off to a 1-0 start. The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder all dropped their tournament openers.

Making their in-season tournament debuts this Friday will be LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama. Some new and very colorful alternate NBA courts and City Edition jerseys will also be unveiled.

Nike released imagery of its City Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 season.

Here's the full schedule for Friday night's slate of NBA in-season tournament games.

What are the NBA in-season tournament games tonight?

There will not be any NBA in-season tournament games on Tuesday due to Election Day. There will be nine tournament games on Friday, Nov. 10.

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET

How to watch the NBA in-season tournament

ESPN will air a tournament doubleheader on Friday. It begins with the Matchup between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET and is followed by the Phoenix Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

Two group play games on each Tournament Night will be televised nationally, as will all seven knockout round games. Those games will be broadcasted on either ESPN, TNT, NBATV or ABC.