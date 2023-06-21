Warriors to play Lakers twice in 2023 NBA preseason

Even though the 2023 NBA Draft is just one day away, fans already are turning their attention to the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

And Warriors fans can circle two NBA preseason games to look forward to.

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they will face off against the Warriors twice during this year's preseason slate, once on Oct. 7 and again a week later on Oct. 13.

The first matchup will be played at Chase Center and the second preseason game will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Pacific Division rivals both are looking to regain their place among the best Western Conference teams next season. The Warriors' 2022-23 season came to a disappointing end after being eliminated by the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Lakers then suffered a tough four-game sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Both teams have a lot of roster retooling to do this summer, and their preseason matchups will be the first chance for their respective rosters to build chemistry for the upcoming season.