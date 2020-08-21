Trending

Warriors must remember these hits, misses with No. 2 pick

Share
6 photos
1/6

Forget No. 2 picks or even NBA draft selections: Miličić arguably is one of the biggest draft busts in any sport. He earned the nickname "The Human Victory Cigar" and was picked by the Detroit Pistons directly ahead of three surefire Basketball Hall of Famers (Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade) in the top five of the loaded 2003 draft.

That about says it all.

Miličić isn't an off-court bust, however, as ESPN's Sam Borden expertly laid out last year. He was drafted as an 18-year-old who played the sport because he was good at it, not because he had a passion for it, dealing with cultural barriers on top of it. Miličić is a cautionary tale for the Warriors: Not only on the importance of knowing your potential personnel but on creating circumstances that allow them to thrive.

2/6

The Portland Trail Blazers absolutely nailed it selecting Aldridge, landing a model of consistency and an eventual seven-time All-Star. Aldridge made four of those appearances as a Blazer, and only Clyde Drexler, Damian Lillard and Terry Porter have more win shares in Portland's history, according to Basketball-Reference. That's great company to keep, and the Warriors' pick reaching Aldridge's Blazers heights alone would make the selection a home run.

But Aldridge has accomplished plenty outside of Portland, earning two All-NBA nods during his time with the San Antonio Spurs. Aldridge's closest comparison, based on Basketball-Reference's similarity scores, is Bosh. Although Aldridge has flown under the radar most of his career, landing a player of his caliber at No. 2 is about as ideal a scenario as it gets.

3/6

This is the ideal scenario, of course, unless you're a Blazers fan ruing that you could've had a Durant-Aldridge duo leading you to greatness. Portland's loss selection of Greg Oden at No. 1 overall was the Seattle SuperSonics' Oklahoma City Thunder's gain, as it freed the franchise up to select one of the best players in NBA history.

Even with the knowledge Durant broke Thunder fans' hearts by departing for the Warriors in free agency, picking him No. 2 overall might the best selection at this draft shot in NBA history. In Oklahoma City alone, Durant won a Most Valuable Player Award and was first- or second-team All-NBA six times. That the Thunder didn't win a title is owed more to circumstances out of his control -- looking at you, injuries and the James Harden trade -- than any of Durant's supposed shortcomings. Golden State would be lucky to select a player at No. 2 who is so good that their eventual departure depresses the Bay Area. 

4/6

Considering his draft slot, Thabeet's career points per game average (2.2) looks like it has a decimal in the wrong place. Thabeet was known far more for his defense than his offense coming out of UConn, but even that wasn't enough to keep him on the court for more than 13 minutes per game during any of his five NBA seasons.

Like Miličić and the Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies quickly lost patience with Thabeet once they shed the baggage of the draft lottery and entered playoff contention. Thabeet had limited success in Oklahoma City, where he said he finally learned to be a professional, but he hasn't played in an NBA game in over six years. The lesson for the Warriors? You best be certain the player you draft at No. 2 can fill the holes in their game, or be good enough in the areas where they thrive to make up for it.

5/6

It turns out Merriam-Webster does have a definition for "tweener." Williams isn't pictured, but he should be. Too small to be a power forward and not quick enough to be a small forward, Williams played on six different teams in eight NBA seasons without really sticking at either position.

The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted him No. 2 overall nine years ago, envisioning him running alongside Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love. Williams flashed promise in his second season, averaging a career-high 12 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while making 33.2 percent of his 3-pointers. But as the league went smaller, Williams couldn't consistently hit from long-range and he has played overseas since 2018. Being a "tweener" isn't necessarily a bad thing (see: Green, Draymond), but you must be confident one's other skills are NBA-ready if you select a player without a defined position so high in the draft.

6/6

Oladipo didn't find his footing until joining his third NBA franchise (the Indiana Pacers), but the Orlando Magic's top selection seven years ago is perhaps the Warriors' most realistic best-case scenario for the No. 2 selection. The 2020 class, like 2013, lacks a clear No. 1 pick, but selecting a player of Oladipo's stature would be an unmitigated success.

The 28-year-old is a two-time All-Star, a Most Improved Player and a one-time member of the NBA's All-Defensive first team seven years into his career. If you want to discount that success, since it didn't come on the team that drafted him, look what trading him has fetched. The Magic flipped Oladipo to the Thunder for Serge Ibaka, and the Thunder later dealt him to the Pacers as part of a package that landed Paul George. No matter which set of Oladipo's footsteps the No. 2 pick in 2020 follows, the Warriors would have to be thrilled either way.

Share

More Photo Galleries

Meet 2023 All-Star Teacher Finalists
Meet 2023 All-Star Teacher Finalists
Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum is clear No. 1. The rest is debatable
Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum is clear No. 1. The rest is debatable
Players with most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
Players with most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
Best photos from raucous Warriors' 2022 championship parade
Best photos from raucous Warriors' 2022 championship parade
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us