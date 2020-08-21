Warriors must remember these hits, misses with No. 2 pick

The Portland Trail Blazers absolutely nailed it selecting Aldridge, landing a model of consistency and an eventual seven-time All-Star. Aldridge made four of those appearances as a Blazer, and only Clyde Drexler, Damian Lillard and Terry Porter have more win shares in Portland's history, according to Basketball-Reference. That's great company to keep, and the Warriors' pick reaching Aldridge's Blazers heights alone would make the selection a home run.
But Aldridge has accomplished plenty outside of Portland, earning two All-NBA nods during his time with the San Antonio Spurs. Aldridge's closest comparison, based on Basketball-Reference's similarity scores, is Bosh. Although Aldridge has flown under the radar most of his career, landing a player of his caliber at No. 2 is about as ideal a scenario as it gets.