Warriors must remember these hits, misses with No. 2 pick

Forget No. 2 picks or even NBA draft selections: Miličić arguably is one of the biggest draft busts in any sport. He earned the nickname "The Human Victory Cigar" and was picked by the Detroit Pistons directly ahead of three surefire Basketball Hall of Famers (Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade) in the top five of the loaded 2003 draft.

That about says it all.

Miličić isn't an off-court bust, however, as ESPN's Sam Borden expertly laid out last year. He was drafted as an 18-year-old who played the sport because he was good at it, not because he had a passion for it, dealing with cultural barriers on top of it. Miličić is a cautionary tale for the Warriors: Not only on the importance of knowing your potential personnel but on creating circumstances that allow them to thrive.