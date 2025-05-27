Why Shams believes 2025 NBA offseason could be ‘craziest' ever

If you thought the 2025 NBA trade deadline was wild, just wait and see what could happen this summer.

With just over one month remaining until the NBA's June 30 free agency tampering window opens, teams like the Warriors and Kings are watching the remainder of the playoffs from home as they gear up for a busy offseason.

ESPN's Shams Charania appeared on Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," where he was asked if he anticipates an active free agency this summer.

"Pat, this is the most, I think, anticipation team executives have had over an offseason," Charania said. "I think this is going to be the craziest offseason of all --- I don't want to say 'all time' -- we just came off a trade deadline that was the craziest of all time.

"I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever because I think what you have right now is the parity of the league, is so thin right now, as far as the thin line of you can win a championship, or you might be falling into the lottery. I think the ability to go out there and improve your team and get there to a championship level, I think that's on the minds of everyone around the league. So, how can you elevate your team?"

The Warriors were bounced from the playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games during the Western Conference semifinals, while the Kings failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Both Golden State and Sacramento will be busy re-tooling their rosters this offseason in an effort to prepare for deep playoff runs next season, and both teams could make significant moves this summer to do so.

Might the craziness Charania anticipates find its way to Northern California?