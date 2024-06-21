Boston Celtics star Al Horford showed up to the NBA championship parade sporting the ‘drunk Tom Brady shirt’—and the NFL legend is loving every bit of it.

Players on the winning Celtics team made their way to TD Garden for a pre-celebration before greeting fans on duck boats with the iconic Larry O’Brien Trophy on Friday morning.

Horford was donning a cowboy hat and a t-shirt that imaged drunk Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade from 2021.

Brady clearly appreciated Horford's humor and responded via X with a GIF of Jack Nicholson nodding his head.

This wouldn’t be the first time a sports figure poked fun at Brady’s behavior at the Super Bowl parade.

Former Red Sox player J.D. Martinez wore a similar Brady shirt during spring training in 2021.

Lol...I will never live this down https://t.co/QRmiEvZFkF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 22, 2021

Has a new Boston tradition transpired?

The Celtics are holding their championship parade in Boston on Friday, capping off a week that began with them defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals to win their 18th championship, the most in NBA history.

The parade kicks off in front of TD Garden at 11 a.m. ET, and it should be quite the party in the streets of Boston as the city celebrates the Celtics' first title since 2008 and the region's first "Big Four" professional sports championship since February 2019 after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.

