Spurs' Victor Wembanyama records 10-block triple-double vs. Raptors

Not that it's surprising, but Victor Wembanyama is not your average rookie.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick continues to impress, his latest feat coming on Monday in a dominant San Antonio Spurs' win.

On the road against the Toronto Raptors, Wembanyama recorded a 27-point, 14-rebound, 10-block triple-double in 29 minutes as the Spurs won 122-99.

Wemby was elite on both ends and dropped a TRIPLE-DOUBLE in the Spurs' win against the Raptors 🌟



27 PTS

14 REB

10 BLK



This is the first triple-double INCLUSIVE of blocks since 01/22/21 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Xy57UqNsA9 — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2024

It marked the first triple-double by any player that included blocks since Jan. 22, 2021.

Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela did so against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he logged 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks.

Wembanyama's outing helped San Antonio to just its 11th win on the season as it remains last in the Western Conference, though the rookie's growth provides the franchise with optimism for an improved future.

2020 first-round pick Devin Vassell added 25 points and six assists while fellow youngsters Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley also eclipsed double-digit scoring figures.