LaVine, Kings showcase valiant effort in needed win vs. Blazers

With 10 regular-season games remaining, on a four-game losing skid and an NBA playoff push beginning to fade, the Kings had to dig deep and respond.

They did just that.

With every starter scoring in double digits, Sacramento propelled to a 128-107 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Star guard Zach LaVine, who criticized the Kings’ locker room environment after Monday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, erupted for a game-high 29 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the floor.

Unlike throughout the losing streak, Sacramento showcased a valiant effort on both ends of the floor and an urgency to win. As the most vital part of the regular season approaches, the expectation to fight is a non-negotiable for the Kings.

“To that effort part, I think it’s a do-or-die situation,” LaVine told reporters. “If we’re not going to play with that effort, it might not fall our way.”

As a team, the Kings shot nearly 65 percent from the floor while dominating points in the paint 60-32 over a young, versatile Blazers team. Center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 53rd double-double of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Can't stop the Domas-Deebo duo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9M1KUBTU0a — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 28, 2025

Defensively, Sacramento outrebounded Portland 46-32. Guard Keon Ellis recorded a career-high six steals in 31 minutes of play.

When the Kings play with the tenacity like they showcased Thursday, naturally, the chances of losing are slimmer.

“So, at least playing that hard we are giving ourselves our best shot to go out there and compete at the highest level and give us a chance to play our best,” LaVine added.

“I think you attribute that to just wanting it more. These last 10 or nine, we’re going to have to play the same way."

At 36-37, Sacramento stands No. 9 in the Western Conference, sitting half a game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks and one ahead of the No. 11 seed Phoenix Suns.

Although nine games separate the Kings from a possible postseason appearance, the immediate task at hand will be a challenge in and of itself for coach Doug Christie and Co.: Keep the foot on the effort pedal throughout the upcoming six-game road trip.

It’s Sacramento’s pathway to playoff basketball.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast