Kings' LaVine named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

Zach LaVine received his first NBA accolade as a member of the Kings.

Sacramento's star guard was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday along with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who was the Eastern Conference recipient.

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 19 of the 2024-25 season (Feb. 24 – March 2). pic.twitter.com/zG3zQOyVWu — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 3, 2025

In Sacramento's three games last week, LaVine scored 20, 22 and 42 points respectively in the Kings' wins over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Utah Jazz on Wednesday and Houston Rockets on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 50.7-percent shooting from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range in 52 games with the Chicago Bulls and Kings this season.

LaVine's tenure with the Kings got off to an inconsistent start after the blockbuster trade that landed him in Sacramento and star guard De'Aaron Fox with the San Antonio Spurs, but he appears to have found his groove and was rewarded for his recent hot stretch.

