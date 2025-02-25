Trending
Zach LaVine

How LaVine, Kings made NBA history in blowout win over Hornets

By Jordan Elliott

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a historic night at Golden 1 Center as the Kings routed the Charlotte Hornets 130-88 on Monday.

Recently acquired wing Zach LaVine erupted for 42 points, doing so on an exceptionally efficient output that included a 103.3 true-shooting percentage. In the process, LaVine became the first player in NBA history to record multiple games with at least 40 points and a 100-plus true-shooting percentage, per StatMamba.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

LaVine was lights out beyond the arc, draining 8 of 9 3-point attempts in his breakout game on Monday night. That dominant shooting display led to LaVine becoming the third player in franchise history to score 40-plus points and make at least eight 3-pointers, joining Buddy Hield (who accomplished the feat twice) and Keegan Murrary in rarified Kings air.

While LaVine stole the show, his dominant performance wasn't the only history made in downtown Sacramento on Monday night.

The Kings' resounding win over Charlotte placed their opponents in the record books, albeit for the wrong reasons, as Charlotte's minus-95 point differential over their last two games is the worst in NBA history in consecutive games, per Sportradar.

NBA

Dubs Talk 3 hours ago

Dubs Talk: Warriors feel good entering crucial part of season

Zach LaVine 3 hours ago

LaVine delivers first signature Kings game in rout of Hornets

Charlotte's poor showing in Sacramento came on the heels of a crushing 53-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend, creating one of the worst back-to-back game results the NBA has ever seen.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Zach LaVine
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us