Why DeRozan is excited for ‘full circle' LaVine reunion on Kings

SACRAMENTO – As Kings general manager Monte McNair sat next to Zach LaVine during Wednesday’s press conference at Golden 1 Center, both men smiled and beamed while discussing the deal that brought the two-time NBA All-Star to the state capital.

No one was happier, however, than DeMar DeRozan.

The veteran forward spent three seasons as LaVine’s teammate in Chicago before leaving the Bulls this past offseason to sign a three-year, $74 million free-agent contract with the Kings. As he walked off the court following the team's morning shootaround, DeRozan sounded like a young child on Christmas morning.

“It’s amazing,” DeRozan said. “Obviously the friendship we built, the time we had in Chicago. It just shows you how crazy this business works, how it comes back around full circle. I’m excited. I’m excited for the guys to play with him, I’m excited for the fans to see what he’s capable of doing.

“He can do it all. He fits this league to a T, his capabilities of being a play-maker, being a scorer at all levels of his game at such a high level. I’m glad he’s here, be able to help us push forward.”

The 29-year-old LaVine adds another front-line scorer to the Kings’ lineup and will try to help fill some of the void created when DeAaron Fox, was shipped to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the three-team trade that involved the former Bulls star.

DeRozan welcomed the trade for LaVine with open arms. The two were All-Stars for the Bulls during the 2021-22 season, built a strong friendship and healthy respect for one another.

The two chatted and shared a few laughs during the morning shootaround.

“Obviously DeMar couldn’t stay away from me for more than three months so it was really fun,” LaVine cracked.

DeRozan believes LaVine hasn't received enough credit for how he plays.

“I feel like he’s very underappreciated, the talent,” DeRozan said. “I know from injuries and kind of being on bad teams throughout his career, he kind of gets a knock for whatever reason. But the talent he has, it’s unmatched. He’s one of the most talented players that I ever played with. To see that and be a part of this, what we’re trying to build and do here, I think it’s definitely going to be seen.

“He can get in going in a heartbeat. That’s another reason why I’m excited for the fans, to see what he’s able to do at such a high clip. Everything he’s able to do is incredible. I want to see him sit up there and light the beam and get the reaction that he deserves for coming here.”

