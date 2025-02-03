What LaVine immediately brings to Kings amid drastic changes

It will take some time for the dust to settle from De’Aaron Fox’s emotional departure from the Kings. But when fans are ready, they should be excited about what they’ll receive in return from Zach LaVine.

While the trade itself raises a few questions, such as how the San Antonio Spurs managed to acquire Fox without giving up any of their young core in Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan or Keldon Johnson, nor any of their 2025 draft assets, Sacramento didn’t necessarily receive a bag of coal in return.

So, politics aside and just focusing on the player, LaVine could help elevate what’s been a surprisingly struggling Kings offense this season.

Just two seasons ago, the magical “Beam Team” showcased a historic offense built around fast pace, DHOs and elite 3-point shooting. They have yet to match that same success offensively and, this season in particular, it’s not even close. Watching the Kings this year feels like that 2022-23 season was a century ago. They simply are not a good 3-point shooting team.

There are a lot of reasons for that. Kevin Huerter went from averaging 15.2 points and shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game two seasons ago to averaging 7.9 points on a career-low 30.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc on 4.8 attempts this season.

Keegan Murray went from his record-breaking rookie season of shooting 41.1 percent from long distance on 6.3 attempts to 32.3 percent on 5.6 attempts this campaign. Of course, Murray’s to-do list on a nightly basis consists of more than shooting the rock. He’s being asked to defend the opposing team’s best player while unlocking new aspects of his game on the other end of the floor.

Trey Lyles also played a vital role in the “Beam Team” year, but his down production since has been detrimental to the rotation. Not to mention, the Kings also lost Harrison Barnes, a 38-percent 3 point shooter who's shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc with San Antonio this year.

Enter LaVine.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded LaVine to the Bulls in 2017, where he endured plenty of adversity over the last eight years. He saw so many different versions of the Bulls team since joining the organization, broke records, was a two-time NBA All-Star, Olympian, played through injuries and adversity both on and off the court while giving the city of Chicago something to be excited about one 3-point splash or high-flying dunk at a time.

At Media Day before the 2024-25 season, following a lengthy rehab recovery from foot surgery, LaVine spoke powerful words with an even more potent demeanor that foreshadowed what was to come this season. Since then, he has returned to elite offensive form on the court and regained the peace off of it, which has helped him excel at a new level.

“I'm fully healthy. I'm excited to come back here and compete,” LaVine said. “I’ve had a lot of learning to do, so I'm excited to be able to play offensively, defensively, whatever role they put me in so I'm excited about that. When you go through a long offseason like I have, you get to learn a lot about yourself and the company you keep. I have an extremely [good] support system. I think that with everything I learned, there's times you need to speak and times you don't.

“I'm in a great situation, a great headspace. I'm fully healthy right now. Which I don't take for granted. Anything negative that will try to pin me, the organization, the rumors, the drama, whatever it is, I leave that in the past. I'm focusing a lot on this camp right now. Going forward on this team and helping, learning, and just having a good time. That's something that's not talked about enough; when you have good energy, only give in to that.”

Zach Lavine spoke at media day this season and it really stuck out to me. A young man who seemed to do a lot of soul searching during his time off the court and reevaluated how he wants to approach his career.



He’s stood on all of it and has had the best season of his career. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5T3YRIKLU1 — Kenny Caraway 🏁 (@KingKC_916) February 3, 2025

A few months later, the numbers back him.

Through 42 games with Chicago, LaVine is having the most efficient shooting season of his 11-year career. He’s averaging 24 points on 51.1-percent shooting from the field and 44.6 percent from deep on 7.3 3-point attempts, with 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.1 minutes.

Just three weeks ago against the Kings, LaVine dropped a 36-point, 10-rebound double-double with five made 3s in a down-to-the-wire 124-119 Kings victory.

For anyone not familiar with Zach LaVine’s game, here’s some highlights for you. This was him 3 weeks ago against the Kings pic.twitter.com/LhykMy1lzo — SactownPete (@PMasih007) February 3, 2025

Kings interim coach Doug Christie, who is from the same Seattle region as LaVine, wasn’t surprised by the guard’s performance.

“Zach's from my neighborhood, so I know how he gets down,” Christie said. “He's just an incredible talent, man. It doesn't surprise me. If you give him space, he can shoot. If you let him get by you, he's aerial. He's got midrange. I mean, he's a four-level scorer in my opinion. Deep 3, 3, midrange and at the basket. He shoots free throws at a high clip. So it doesn't surprise me.”

Doug Christie is definitely a fan of Zach LaVine.



Both are from the same area in Seattle.



When the Kings were in Chicago a few weeks ago, Christie called him a "four-level scorer." pic.twitter.com/dFwS4U4QwY — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) February 3, 2025

While LaVine’s contract numbers have been concerning to some, outside of last season in which he missed 57 games, he’s proven his worth in four of the last five years. He’s an elite shooter and dynamic shot-creator with All-Star caliber numbers.

He leaves Chicago as sixth on the Bulls’ all-time scoring list, and he ranks first in 3-pointers made and attempted, third in points per game, seventh in field goals made and attempted and 10th in free throws made and attempted.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old likely will join a starting lineup in Sacramento with Malik Monk, his good friend DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

With LaVine now in the mix, Sacramento has two of the top five players in the league in 3-point percentage – and three in the top 17. Sabonis’ 47.3-percent shooting ranks second. LaVine’s 44.6 percent ranks fifth. Keon Ellis is shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks 17th.

Oh, and remember how fun it was to watch the DHO action between Huerter and Sabonis two seasons ago? You can expect a lot more of that with LaVine, and possibly even to an elevated level. LaVine always has been a great creator off of handoffs. He’s shooting above 44 percent on both catch-and-shoot and pull-up 3s this season. The Bulls are 28th in handoff frequency in 2024-25. The Kings lead the association in handoff frequency.

And in return, LaVine will add much-needed shooting diversity to Christie’s inconsistent offense. The Kings rank 24th in 3-point percentage to the Bulls’ ninth place.

Both sides will help each other. At least that’s the goal.

Of course, Sacramento’s issues from before the trade still remain. Defense is a concern. The Kings’ lack of wing depth and size will haunt them – again – if they don’t make another move before Thursday’s deadline. While the next few days will be about plugging in the pieces to the puzzle, LaVine at least brings a lot of clarity and stability to the Kings’ offense.

The Kings wrap up a six-game road trip in Minnesota on Monday night. As The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reported, LaVine has not yet joined the team and is not expected to be in attendance for Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, however, is expected to make his Kings debut on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, the Bee's Chris Biderman reported.

When he does step foot onto the court for the first time with “Kings” across his chest, fans still mourning the loss of Fox should recognize they could have something special in LaVine.

