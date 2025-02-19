Kings hilariously troll Drake for spiking DeRozan jersey at concert

Say, Drake: The Kings have DeMar DeRozan’s back.

A recent video of the prominent Canadian rapper, who remains beefing with California native and fellow big-name rapper Kendrick Lamar, angrily throwing an old Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan jersey on the ground during a concert went viral on Tuesday.

Drake throws away DeMar DeRozan’s raptors jersey pic.twitter.com/ZddSJpyFW2 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 17, 2025

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Without wasting any time, Sacramento’s social media team – specifically Jordan Latimore (cameraman) and Kenny Reprado (actor) – hilariously nailed a parody of Drake’s querimonious episode and showed support for DeRozan on behalf of the 916.

the 916️⃣ loves Deebo 💜🤣 pic.twitter.com/MIQ84dLTGq — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 18, 2025

Got ‘em.

DeRozan and Drake once were close pals after the six-time NBA All-Star forward spent his first nine seasons north of the border with the Raptors. For example, the pair appeared on the cover of Slam 198 and Drake even name-dropped DeRozan in his music, singing “My city love me like DeMar DeRozan” in his 2021 hit, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

But those days are over.

DeRozan, a Compton native like Lamar, appeared to side with his California compadre over Drake ever since the beef started. DeRozan danced on stage with Lamar during a legendary Juneteenth concert in Los Angeles and was in the rapper’s iconic “Not Like Us” music video, in which Lamar says, "I'm glad DeRoz' came home. Y'all didn't deserve him, neither,” referencing the ex-Toronto star’s move to Sacramento.

This wasn’t the first time Drake has expressed his hurt feelings toward DeRozan during the 2024-25 NBA season.

On Nov. 2, Drake said, “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself … shoutout to Kyle [Lowry,]" on Toronto’s broadcast during the Raptors’ 131-128 win over the Kings, which was DeRozan’s first game at his old home with Sacramento. And DeRozan answered by saying Drake would have a long way to climb to pull that off.

It is worth mentioning that a fan threw DeRozan’s jersey on Drake’s stage before the rapper spiked it. However, Drake did throw the jersey down, and the Kings responded perfectly.

The humorous video has surpassed 800,000 views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Take care, Drake.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast