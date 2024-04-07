Lyles leads Kings' positive bench play in road win over Nets

With the weight of Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk's absences increasing with every game, the Kings’ penultimate regular-season road game was in dire need of a standout bench performance.

On Sunday night at Barclays Center, the Kings found that in an effort led by Trey Lyles, who tallied a double-double in Sacramento’s commanding 107-77 win over an injury-ridden Brooklyn Nets team.

In 29 minutes off the bench, the Kings forward finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting with 10 rebounds and two assists, solidifying that his veteran leadership translates beyond rallying his locker room together for a players-only meeting.

“He gives us a lot,” Kings coach Mike Brown told reporters after the game. "I mean, he's steady. He's really, really even keeled. And, you know, as a guy that's going to speak up, you know, it's good to have sometimes a guy that is not afraid, and he's not afraid at all.

"But is pretty even keeled and tries to look at it from all different sides whenever there's a problem or something like that in front of us.”

Brown, who was without Lyles for nine games from March 13-29 as he dealt with a knee injury, acknowledges the 28-year-old forward has earned respect through his leadership and hard-nosed play on the court.

“And then at the end of the day, the respect level is so high for him because he plays so hard and people know he cares and he's trying to play the right way,” Brown added. “So having him, especially at his size and his ability to shoot the basketball is big for us. And his leadership is something that we definitely need in times like this.”

Davion Mitchell and Colby Jones, the center of attention in the Kings’ late, dramatic loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday at TD Garden, rounded up Sacramento’s solid bench showing, delivering on both ends of the floor during a combined 51 minutes.

“I feel like every guy so far off the bench has been aggressive,” Keegan Murray said following the Kings’ win.

“[They’re] looking for their shot, looking to affect the game [somehow] with their energy. Those guys have been key for us ever since we lost Malik and Kevin, and they will continue to be a huge part of what we do.”

As the regular season fizzles out, the Kings continue to find consistency in their stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who recorded his 61st consecutive double-double against the Nets.

That’s good news for Brown, but just as good is the way in which the Kings' bench responded at Barclays Center.

The Kings will need it as they quickly approach the NBA playoffs.