The Kings' rollercoaster 2024-25 NBA season came to a screeching halt.

Sacramento was blown out by the Dallas Mavericks 120-106 in the Western Conference play-in game on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, capping a season that saw the Kings fire their coach and trade their franchise star.

Forward DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 33 points, while guard Zach LaVine finished with 20 points and center Domantas Sabonis added 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Five Mavericks finished in double figures, led by 27 points from center Anthony Davis and 23 points from guard Klay Thompson.

The Kings head into the offseason with questions regarding who will coach the team next season and which stars want to stay and which want to leave.

The Mavericks head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday at FedExForum in the 8-seed game. The winner faces the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in a best-of-seven first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Sacramento entered the season with high hopes of returning to the NBA playoffs, but a slow start dampened those expectations.

By mid-December, coach Mike Brown was on the hot seat and a five-game home losing streak resulted in his dismissal on Dec. 27.

Doug Christie was elevated to interim head coach and the Kings received an initial boost, winning seven consecutive games.

But the good vibes didn't last.

NBA All-Star De'Aaron Fox grew frustrated with the situation and eventually was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that brought Zach LaVine to Sacramento.

But all the changes weren't enough for the Kings to secure a playoff spot. Instead, they secured the No. 9 seed and needed to win two games to earn the No. 8 seed.

But Sacramento couldn't get the job done Wednesday night, and now a pivotal offseason begins.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast