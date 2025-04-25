Kings GM Perry ready to conquer ‘unfinished business' in Sacramento

New Kings general manager Scott Perry and Sacramento, although brief, have a history.

Back in 2017, Perry acted as the Kings' president of basketball operations for three months before taking the New York Knicks GM role.

As a result of such a short tenure, Perry left behind plenty of unfinished business in Sacramento.

In his return almost a decade later, the 61-year-old, in an exclusive interview with NBC Sports California’s Morgan Ragan, detailed what motivates him about being back in Sacramento.

“I felt like there was a lot of unfinished business for me, personally, quite frankly,” Perry told Ragan. “Because when I was here eight years ago, I felt we got off to a great start.

“So now, it’s a blessing to have this opportunity to come back, and I can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and make something happen.”

Perry, who highlighted his relationship with Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, was hired as Sacramento’s general manager less than a week after the franchise mutually agreed to part ways with Monte McNair.

Perry inherits a Kings coming off a rollercoaster 2024-25 NBA season that ended in disappointing fashion after a 120-106 NBA play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

There is plenty of work cut out.

“First and foremost, we need to establish an identity of what it means to be a Sacramento King,” Perry added. “So when teams play us, you got to know what you’re facing. That is order No. 1.

“ … It’s got to be based on toughness, a defensive mindset, a sharing-of-the-ball mindset, a lot of accountability, discipline, hard work.”

For Perry, there is unfinished business to settle as he return to a franchise that needs all the help it can get.

“Those got to be all of the components and variables of what it means to be a Sacramento Kings player and a part of the Sacramento Kings team,” Perry continued. “So, that needs to be reflected on a daily basis, even when the fans aren’t watching.

“But when we get on that court, win, lose or draw, we want that to shine through.”

