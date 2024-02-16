Scot Pollard undergoes successful heart-transplant surgery

Beloved former Kings big man Scot Pollard underwent successful heart-transplant surgery on Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to social media post from his wife, Dawn.

"Scot has a new heart! Surgery went well and I've been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit!" Dawn Pollard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Now on to the crucial part of recovery. Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero."

Earlier on Friday, Dawn Pollard took to X to announce Pollard was set to undergo the surgery in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Scot wanted me to let everyone know that the pre-heart transplant hair is gone, it's go time! Please keep the prayers coming for Scot, the surgeons, for the donor and his family who lost their loved one. This donor gave the most amazing gift of life and we are forever grateful."

Pollard, who turned 49 years old on Monday, required the transplant after damage to his heart from a virus that triggered a genetic condition that killed his father when Scot was just 16 years old.

The former Kings center's robust frame -- Pollard stands at 6-foot-11 and weighs 260 pounds, created challenges in finding a donor with a compatible heart.

Based on Dawn Pollard's social media post, not only was a donor found, but the surgery's success now has Scot on the road to recovery.

Pollard spent 11 seasons in the NBA, including a five-year stint with the Kings, where he affectionately earned the nickname "Samurai Scot."