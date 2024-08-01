Report: Kings interested in trade for Blazers big man Williams III

After acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan this offseason and making other minor additions, the Kings might not be done re-constructing their roster for the 2024-25 season.

And they finally could address an area of concern.

Sacramento is among multiple teams that have "registered interest" in Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The Kings enjoyed a historic 2023-24 season from All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, who led the league in triple-doubles, double-doubles and rebounds last season while averaging nearly 20 points and more than eight assists per game. They also re-signed 7-foot big man Alex Len and added former Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson on a one-year deal.

But if healthy, Williams -- an All-Defensive center and elite rim protector -- could be an interesting backup option in Sacramento.

Williams III is recovering from a knee injury he suffered early last season. He underwent surgery and is expected to be a full participant in training camp.

The 26-year-old played just six games with Portland, averaging 6.8 points on 65.4 percent shooting in those contests, along with 6.3 rebounds.

Williams really made a name for himself with the Boston Celtics as an All-Defensive Team selection during Boston's run to the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics traded Williams in the Jrue Holiday deal with the Blazers last offseason, then won the NBA championship.

But it appears Sacramento, among others, could view Williams as a low-cost, high-reward player to add center depth behind Sabonis.