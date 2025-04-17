Trending

Kings reportedly will hire Perry as new general manager
Report: Kings to hire former Knicks exec Perry as new general manager

By Taylor Wirth

Well, that was quick.

Less than 24 hours after mutually agreeing to part ways with general manager Monte McNair, the Kings appear to have found his replacement.

Sacramento is finalizing a deal to hire longtime NBA executive Scott Perry as the organization's next general manager, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources.

Perry previously was the Kings president of basketball operations for three months in 2017 before taking the Knicks GM job. Throughout his tenure with New York, the Knicks posted a 192-274 record across six seasons with two playoff appearances in 2021 and 2023 before the team parted ways with him after the 2022-23 NBA season.

Now he returns to Sacramento, where he inherits a team fresh off a disappointing 2024-25 season that ended in a 120-106 NBA play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

