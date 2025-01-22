Report: Kings' trade for Johnson in peril after Nets talks stall

The Kings might not be as close to landing Brooklyn Nets star Cam Johnson as initially believed.

Despite recent reports linking the two-way sharpshooter to Sacramento, the Kings and Nets have not discussed a Johnson trade in weeks, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wednesday, citing league sources.

"The Sacramento Kings have been frequently mentioned this month as an aggressive trade suitor for the Nets' sharpshooter, but league sources told The Stein Line on Wednesday that there have been no discussions between the Kings and Nets regarding Johnson for weeks," Stein wrote.

"Sources say that the Kings, at this juncture, do not see a pathway to a workable Johnson deal with the Nets."

Other reports have suggested that the Kings and Nets had “extensive” talks about a deal for Johnson. Stein has heard otherwise.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-8 wing still would be a valuable trade chip if Brooklyn wants to move him. Johnson has averaged 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 35 games during the 2024-25 NBA season, and the Nets’ 14-30 record indicates that the playoffs might not be in the cards for Brooklyn.

It is up to Brooklyn to decide whether the 28-year-old, who is under contract through the 2026-27 season, is in its future.

"There is obviously still time for that to change, with two weeks (and change) to go until the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, but word is that Sacramento is actively engaged with other teams on separate trade concepts,” Stein added.

If the Nets are interested in trading Johnson, it surely wouldn’t be for cheap. Stein referenced colleague Jake Fischer’s report on Brooklyn’s high price tag.

"As The People's Insider Jake Fischer reported in one of his bi-weekly pieces on this Substack over the weekend, Brooklyn has indicated to rival teams that it is not as determined to move Johnson as the Nets were to ship out Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith, who were both traded away in December for a combined haul of six future second-round draft picks,” Stein, wrote, referencing Fischer's report.

"Fischer also reported that the Nets have maintained a high asking price in trade talks for Johnson — sources say they have sought as many two future first-round picks packaged with a young player in conversations with certain teams."

The Kings currently are 22-20 and eighth in the Western Conference -- a trade for anyone, particularly Johnson, isn’t something to rule out for Sacramento, especially after DeMar DeRozan told reporters on Wednesday that he hates “the idea of a Play-In [game]” and prefers his team to make the playoffs outright.

However, the Kings have won nine of their last 10 games and have found new life under interim coach Doug Christie. While Johnson surely is an enticing prospect, it might be best for Sacramento to let its season play out until the Feb. 6 deadline.

