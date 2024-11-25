Trending
Malik Monk

Report: Monk intends to return for Kings vs. Thunder game

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings' lineup could receive a big boost for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-4) at Golden 1 Center.

Veteran guard Malik Monk, who suffered a right ankle sprain in Sacramento's 127-118 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10, will proceed through pregame warmups with the intention of playing against the Thunder, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Monday, citing sources.

Sacramento (8-9) has posted an underwhelming 1-4 record in Monk's absence, and in a big game against a fierce Western Conference opponent, certainly could use his presence off the bench.

In 10 games before his injury, Monk averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 44.2-percent shooting from the field and a disappointing 27.9 percent from 3-point range.

If Monk does return for Monday's game against Oklahoma City, the Kings will be close to full strength after center Domantas Sabonis and guard DeMar DeRozan's recent returns.

