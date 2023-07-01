Report: Len returns to Kings on one-year, $3.2M contract

The Kings reportedly added depth at the center position in free agency.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources, that veteran center Alex Len has agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Kings.

Free agent center Alex Len has agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million contract to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports negotiated the deal for Len’s return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

Len served as one of the rotating backups to All-Star center Domantas Sabonis throughout the 2022-23 season. The 30-year-old played in 26 games (two starts) and averaged 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 6.2 minutes per game during the regular season.

The Ukrainian big man served an important role for the Kings in the seven-game first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Len scored four points with seven rebounds and a block while posting a plus-10 plus/minus in just over 12 minutes played in Game 1. Len also scored six points with five rebounds and was plus-11in Game 4.

Throughout the regular season, Kings coach Mike Brown was searching for a viable backup to Sabonis, with Len, Richaun Holmes and Chimezie Metu all receiving auditions at the backup five. After Sacramento traded Holmes to the Dallas Mavericks on draft night and Metu signed with the Phoenix Suns in free agency, Len could see an increased role next season.