Report: Knicks' Perry frontrunner for Kings' open GM position

The Kings appear to be zeroing in on potential general manager targets less than 24 hours after mutually parting ways with Monte McNair.

Sacramento and McNair agreed to part ways immediately after the Kings' 120-106 NBA play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

And with the search for a new general manager underway, former Kings vice president of basketball operations and current New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry is expected to receive strong interest for the position in Sacramento and is considered a frontrunner, The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported late Wednesday night, citing league sources.

Amick and Slater also reported, citing league sources, that former Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth also is expected to be given consideration.

Perry previously served as Kings vice president of basketball operations for three months in 2017 before he was hired as New York's general manager. Throughout his tenure with New York, the Knicks have posted a 293-337 record across eight seasons with four playoff appearances in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Booth, who was fired by Denver alongside championship-winning coach Mike Malone on April 8, previously interviewed with Sacramento for its general manager job in 2020 before the team hired McNair.

Whomever the Kings choose as their next general manager will have influence on the team's search for its next coach, although current interim coach Doug Christie is well-positioned to keep the job, Amick and Slater reported, citing team sources.

Amick and Slater also reported, citing league sources, that McNair now could return to a front-office role with the Houston Rockets, where he spent 13 years before joining the Kings.

