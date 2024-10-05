Kings center Robinson out to start season with MCL sprain

One of the newest Kings additions won't take the court with his Sacramento squad to start the 2024-25 NBA season.

MRI imaging confirmed Kings 7-foot center Orlando Robinson has an MCL sprain in his left knee, the team announced Saturday. He will be listed as out and re-evaluated in about four weeks.

Robinson, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Kings this offseason, sustained the injury during Day 3 of training camp practice Thursday.

The 24-year-old played with the Miami Heat over the past two seasons, averaging 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes through 67 combined games (eight starts).

Most recently with the Houston Rockets over NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Robinson averaged 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes through five games.

He told reporters at Media Day on Monday that he was excited about his new opportunity in Sactown, but that moment will have to wait a bit.

