Monk out for Kings-Nuggets with toe injury; Jokic questionable

The Kings will be without two starters as they seek a fifth consecutive win Wednesday night to close out a four-game road trip.

Malik Monk was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena with a right toe sprain. Domantas Sabonis, who sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Sacramento's win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, will miss his second consecutive game. The star center will miss at least two more games until the Kings provide another update.

Like the rest of the team, Monk has maneuvered through several changes this season, including a coaching switch and having to step into the starting point guard role after De'Aaron Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

In 52 games (39 starts) this season, Monk is averaging career highs across the board with 17.6 points on 44.1-percent shooting, adding 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.5 minutes.

Since taking over the starting point guard role, he's averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.3 turnovers in 12 games. Some of those turnovers can be attributed to a lot of new pieces being incorporated into the Kings' system, such as the acquisition of Zach LaVine and Jonas Valančiūnas.

But Monk is coming off an impressive game, not by how many points he scored but more so how he managed to take care of the ball while facilitating. He had 13 points with eight assists and zero turnovers in 23 minutes, and he was a plus-22 in plus/minus rating.

The Kings must have the "next man up" mentality in the Mile High City to complete a perfect road trip. Keon Ellis or Markelle Fultz likely will get the start in place of Monk.

For Denver, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić (left ankle inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.

