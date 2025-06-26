The Kings' top priority this NBA offseason is to fill the starting point guard void.

Whether that will be through free agency or a trade remains to be seen, with several potential suitors already being linked to Sacramento. One notable name floating around the Kings' rumor mill is Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who is eligible to sign a contract extension this summer.

However, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported, citing league sources, that the Kings don't have interest in Young due to his offense-first style of play and the hefty pricetag he would come with.

Young, who turns 27 in September, is owed $46 million next season with a $49 million player option for 2026-27. In seven seasons with Atlanta, Young has averaged 25.3 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.2 percent from 3-point range, with 3.5 rebounds and 9.8 assists in 34.4 minutes.

The Kings also explored the prospect of acquiring Jrue Holiday, Amick reported, before he was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week. But there were reservations about his age (35) and cost, Amick added, as he still has three years remaining on a $134 million extension.

Sacramento will look elsewhere as it hopes to fill a massive hole entering the 2025-26 season.

