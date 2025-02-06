Report: Kings acquire LaRavia from Grizzlies in multi-team trade

Right at the buzzer, the Kings made a move at Thursday's 12 p.m. PT NBA trade deadline.

Sacramento has acquired 6-foot-8 forward Jake LaRavia from the Memphis Grizzlies, senior NBA insider Chris Haynes reported just two minutes before the deadline, citing league sources.

The Kings are sending a 2028 second-round draft pick to the Grizzlies, in addition to trading guard Colby Jones and center Alex Len to the Washington Wizards as part of a multi-team deal, NBA insider Marc Stein added, citing league sources.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Kings are sending a 2028 second-rounder to Memphis, plus Colby Jones and Alex Len to Washington, to acquire the Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia as part of the Marcus Smart trade, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. https://t.co/CEBA2PhGLD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2025

LaRavia was born in Pasadena, Calif., but moved to Indiana at a young age. He played college hoops at Indiana State and Wake Forest before being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves No. 19 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Timberwolves later traded his draft rights to the Grizzlies, where he spent the first three seasons of his young career.

As a rookie, he played just over 11 minutes per game with Memphis while bouncing back and forth from the G League and the main roster.

In his third season this year, LaRavia is averaging 7.3 points on 49-percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent shooting from 3-point range, with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in just over 20 minutes through 47 games.

But LaRavia excels on the other end of the floor. The 23-year-old has a defensive rating of 110.7 this season with the Grizzlies, which would be No. 1 on the Kings right now. Keon Ellis has had the best defensive rating on the team with 112.1.

In two games against Sacramento this season, LaRavia finished with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and eight rebounds in a Memphis win on Dec. 5, and six points on 2-of-2 shooting with three rebounds, two assists and one steal in a Memphis loss on Jan. 3.

ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out an important detail with the LaRavia addition, explaining the finances that could derail his future in Sacramento.

The Kings are in a unique situation with Jake LaRavia.



Because Memphis declined his 4th year team option, the maximum Sacramento can sign him to as a FA is $5,163,127. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2025

With the trade, the Kings are about $3.4 million under the luxury tax with only 12 players under contract and three open roster spots.

It will interesting to see how things shake out for the Kings as they enter a new era with Zach LaVine after trading De'Aaron Fox.

Len spent the past four seasons with Sacramento, primarily serving as a third-string center option behind Domantas Sabonis. In 149 games over four seasons with the Kings, the 7-foot big averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Jones was selected 34th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft. During the draft, the Boston Celtics traded for his draft rights and then subsequently traded him to the Kings for the draft rights to Jordan Walsh and a 2024 second-round pick.

Throughout his rookie and sophomore seasons, he has been assigned several times to the Stockton Kings, and averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6 minutes over 54 games with the Kings.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast