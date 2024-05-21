Report: Kings meet with 10 projected lottery picks at NBA combine

With next month's 2024 NBA Draft quickly creeping up, the Kings are keeping busy getting to know this year's draft class.

Sacramento's brass met with 10 projected lottery picks last week at the NBA Combine in Chicago, FOX40's Sean Cunningham reported Monday, citing a league source.

Those interviews, per Cunningham, included Perth center Alexandre Sarr, UConn center Donovan Clingan, Colorado wing Cody Williams, Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht, Baylor wing Ja’Kobe Walter and Duke guard and Sacramento native Jared McCain.

"In addition, I've heard the pre-draft workouts returned today after pausing for the Combine last week," Cunningham added. "Members of the Kings front office are scouting on the road - attending pro-day workouts hosted by top agencies in Las Vegas & [Los Angeles] this week."

The Kings currently have the No. 13 overall pick for the two-day draft that begins on June 26. Cody Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Marquette, has been the player most projected to be drafted to Sacramento, although other players such as McCain and Walter also have been connected to the Kings.

While Kings general manager Monte McNair and Co. have a big decision to make to bolster their roster for the 2024-25 season, next month's event only will kick off what's expected to be a busy offseason for the Kings.