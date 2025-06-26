Change seems inevitable for the Kings this offseason under the leadership of new general manager Scott Perry.

While so much remains unknown about the roster moving forward, it appears one cornerstone piece of Sacramento's magical 2022-23 season will stick around for the long run.

Despite rumors circulating about potentially moving on from All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Wednesday, citing team and league sources, the Kings continue to signal a commitment to their All-Star center.

"While Sabonis’ frustration with the organization’s handling of the [De'Aaron] Fox saga has been well-chronicled, league sources say Sabonis has not asked for a trade and has had positive early discussions with Perry regarding the Kings’ aspirations for this summer," Amick wrote.

Sabonis is owed a combined $140.3 million over the next three seasons.

In just over three seasons with Sacramento, Sabonis has averaged 19.2 points on an efficient 59.7-percent shooting from the field and 38.8 percent from 3-point range, with 13.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 34.9 minutes.

If the Kings remain committed to their Lithuanian big man, it could be time to part ways with other parts of their core, such as DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine or Malik Monk.

