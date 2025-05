Report: Kings finalizing deal to hire ex-NBA champion as assistant GM

It appears Kings general manager Scott Perry has found his right-hand man.

Sacramento is finalizing a deal to hire B.J. Armstrong as assistant general manager under Perry, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to hire three-time Chicago Bulls NBA champion BJ Armstrong as an assistant general manager under new GM Scott Perry, sources tell ESPN. Armstrong played 11 NBA seasons (1989-2000) and has been a player agent over the last two decades. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2025

Armstrong spent most of his career with the Bulls, winning three NBA championships in Chicago from 1990 to 1993.

He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

Armstrong stayed around the game even after hanging up his jersey, first as an agent before dipping his toes into the podcast world as Perry's co-host. Now he will take on an executive role in Sacramento.

The Kings have entered an offseason of change, hiring Perry to replace Monte McNair as general manager and removing the interim tag from Doug Christie's head coaching title while also cleaning house with most of their assistants.

The change likely will continue this summer, and now, Armstrong will help lead that change.

